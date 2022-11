BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov celebrated November 8 - Victory Day in Washington with compatriots living in the U.S., Trend reports citing the FM's Twitter post.

"Delighted to attend the event dedicated to the Victory Day in Washington DC organised by Azerbaijan Embassy in US. Was glad to celebrate this glorious holiday together with our compatriots living in the United States. Happy Victory Day Azerbaijan," he wrote.