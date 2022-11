BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Minar-e-Pakistan, the highest tower in Pakistan, was lit up with the Azerbaijani tricolor flag on the occasion of the Victory Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This event aroused the city residents' and guests' considerable interest.

Minar-e-Pakistan is a monument of national importance and has been built to commemorate the Lahore Resolution.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the tower was illuminated with the colors of another country's flag.