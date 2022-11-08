Azerbaijani servicemen march along Baku on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Military servicemen accompanied by military orchestras marched along certain routes through various streets and avenues of Baku on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

First, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Military-patriotic songs and marches were performed by military orchestras during the marches.