Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kalbajar district came under fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

According to the ministry, from 00:30 (GMT+4) to 00:50 (GMT+4) on November 11, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja settlement of the Basarkechar district periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Bezirkhana of Kalbajar district.

Besides, at 01:45 (GMT+4) on November 11 members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army located took adequate response measures.