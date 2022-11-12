Azerbaijan-initiated resolution recommended for approval at UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The draft resolution titled "Missing persons", initiated by Azerbaijan, was recommended for approval at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in December 2022, Trend reports citing the UN.

Speaking of the resolution, the Azerbaijani representative said the draft calls upon states - parties to a conflict to strictly observe international humanitarian law, determine the identity of missing persons in connection with the conflict and inform families of their fate.

The resolution has become one of the seven documents recommended for the General Assembly's consideration. The text was co-authored by 63 UN member states.