Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. On November 13, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed deep regret over the explosion on Istiglal Avenue in Istanbul. He expressed condolences in connection with those who died as a result of the explosion, wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He noted that Azerbaijan is always on Türkiye's side and shares it's grief and happiness.

Mevlut Cavushoglu thanked for the condolences and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's support to Turkey.