Azerbaijani ambassador attends lunch in honor of Switzerland's president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov attended a lunch organized by Foreign Press Association in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Trend reports on November 15 via the diplomat’s tweet.

"Was delighted to be among few ambassadors, participated in lunch in honor of President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who delivered a speech," the tweet said.

During the lunch, a number of meetings, including with Director General of UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, were held, Isgandarov added.