12th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on Demarcation held in Derbent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on Demarcation was held in Derbent from November 14 through November 15, 2022, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting parties noted the successful implementation of all activities planned by the commission for this year, discussed the work on the international legal registration of the state border between Azerbaijan and Russia, and also reviewed and approved the work plan of the commission for 2023.

The meeting was held in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive dialogue. The place and date of the next meeting of the joint commission will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, the ministry added.