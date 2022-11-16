Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UN Secretary-General's special rep on Armenia's involving children in military drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have sent an appeal to Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on Armenia's involving people under 15 years of age in military operations and educating them in the spirit of Azerbaijanophobia, Trend reports.

The NGOs expressed disapproval of children's involvement in Armenian military operations during the second Karabakh war, as well as in military drills carried out by VoMa, POGA and Tigran Mets military institutions.

According to the appeal, by doing so, Armenia infringed upon not only the relevant paragraphs of the Geneva Convention, but also Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), adopted at the 44th session of the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989.

By involving children in hostilities and military drills, Armenia has shown its true colors once again. This country impedes sustainable peace through instilling hatred of Azerbaijanis instead of building trust in the region, doesn't respect international law principles and neglects its international obligations. These actions should be given a legal assessment based on international norms and principles, said the appeal.

The document was inked by 48 Azerbaijani NGOs.