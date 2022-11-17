Senate resolution against Azerbaijan doesn't reflect position of French government – France's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The French Senate's resolution against Azerbaijan doesn't reflect the position of the government, Special Envoy of the European Union for the South Caucasus, Ambassador of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations on November 17.

The meeting participants exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a statement on the resolution adopted by the French Senate against Azerbaijan. The parliamentary statement envisages that the French Senate's anti-Azerbaijan resolution violates bilateral obligations between the two countries.

It was noted that respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity stems from both bilateral and multilateral obligations of the French government.