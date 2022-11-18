Azerbaijan establishes representative office in Palestine (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A representative office of Azerbaijan is going to be established in Palestine, Trend reports.

It was stated in the "About the establishment of the representative office of Azerbaijan in Palestine (Ramallah)" bill, the discussion of which has been added to the agenda of today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The members of the parliement are going to discuss the bill in today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).