Polling station opens in Baku for presidential election in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Polling station opened in Baku for presidential election in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Voting is conducted by precinct election commission No. 262 at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.

Today, voting take place at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections.