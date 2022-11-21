Azerbaijan updates requirements for number of members of political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Amendments were made to the bill ‘On political parties’ in Azerbaijan,Trend reports on November 21.

According to the amendments, a political party registered in Azerbaijan before the entry into force of the new law ‘On political parties’ must take measures to bring the number of its members to the number provided for in Article 6.1 of this law (up to 5,000 people) within 180 days from the date of the law’s entry into force, as well as draw up a register of its members and submit it to the body determined by the relevant executive authority.

Besides, an authorized person of a political party, after the expiration of the period (180 days) established by Article 5.9 of the law, no later than 10 days, must apply to the body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority in accordance with the law ‘On state registration and state register of legal entities’, for the state registration of a political party.

The amended bill also envisages consideration of a claim for the liquidation of the registration of parties, the number of members of which hasn’t been brought to 5,000 within 180 days, in the Court of Appeal.