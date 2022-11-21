Azerbaijan's ANAMA updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

Thus, 96 anti-personnel and 23 anti-tank landmines, as well as 345 unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on November 14-19.

A total area of 358 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.