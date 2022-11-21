Azerbaijani MoD strongly condemns terrorist attacks against Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the death of people as a result of a missile attack on the Turkish Gaziantep province, Trend reports on November 21 via the ministry’s tweet.

"May Allah rest the souls of those who died as a result of the missile attack on civilian areas, including a school in Karkamis city of the Gaziantep province. We wish recovery to the injured people. We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Türkiye!" the tweet said.

The missile attacks were carried out on Karkamis city, southeastern Türkiye, on the border with Syria. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and six were injured.