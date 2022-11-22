Azerbaijan talks new requirement on upper limit of political parties' membership fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The upper limit of membership fees paid by a member of a political party during the year in Azerbaijan shouldn’t exceed 35 times the minimum wage, and payments above this should be considered donations, Trend reports on November 21 via the amended bill ‘On political parties’.

According to the amendment, benefits may be determined for pensioners and other persons in need of social protection, as well as students paying membership fees.

The amended bill also includes the provision that the income of a political party from entrepreneurial activity shouldn’t be distributed among its members and can be used only for the purposes determined by its charter.

Besides, according to the amendment, a political party should be prohibited from opening accounts of any type (including any financial organization) outside Azerbaijan, and the political party should accept funds only in the national currency and in a non-cash way by transferring them to a bank account.

The amendment envisages the exemption of membership fees, donations, and other gratuitous transfers received by a political party from profit tax in accordance with the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.