Azerbaijani Army units subjected to fire from Armenian troops – MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. On November 21, from 22:10 (GMT+4) to 23:23 the Armenian armed forces units, stationed in Guneshli of Basarkechar region and Chinarli of Tovuzgala region, using small arms subjected to fire intermittently Azerbaijan Army positions located in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkesan district and Kokhanabi of Tovuz district, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

The members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli and Khojavend districts from 16:50 on November 21 to 01:15 on November 22.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.