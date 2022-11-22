Azerbaijan is NATO's close partner - Assistant Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan is a close partner of NATO, and the history of our relationship dates back to 1992, said NATO's Assistant Secretary-General for Public Diplomacy, Baiba Braze, during the online high-level conference at the ADA University, Trend reports.

She noted that in 1994, Azerbaijan joined the NATO peacekeeping program.

"There is a mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and NATO, both sides contribute to international security," added the Assistant Secretary General.