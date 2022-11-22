Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends condolences to Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended condolences to Indonesia, Trend reports, referring to the ministry's tweet.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in West Java, Indonesia. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims, and wish a speedy recovery for injured. Azerbaijan stands with friendly and brotherly Indonesia in these difficult times," said in the publication.

The November 21 reports said the death toll from an earthquake in Indonesia reached 252.