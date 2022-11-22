NATO delegation visits National Defense University of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal visited the National Defense University on November 22, Trend reports.

The delegation is paying a visit to Azerbaijan as part of the NATO Days.

Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and emphasized that the meetings organized as part of cooperation with NATO are effective for both sides. Azerbaijan’s interest in further expanding the current military cooperation with NATO was noted.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Rear Admiral Bruåsdal stressed that the work carried out in various spheres of activity of the Azerbaijan Army has a positive impact on the field of military education. Highly appreciating the activities of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen within the framework of various NATO programs, the guest highlighted the successful continuation of Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

Then a briefing on the activities, structures, and responsibilities of the National Defense University and other military educational institutions functioning under it was presented to the guests.

The NATO delegation delivered presentations to the listeners regarding NATO's history and structure, as well as Azerbaijan-NATO relations.