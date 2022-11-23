Azerbaijani MPs participate in discussions over updated draft law 'On political parties'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 66 substantive and technical amendments have been made to the updated draft law "On political parties", Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli said at a briefing for reporters on November 23, Trend reports.

He noted that the political parties represented and not represented in the Parliament participated in the public discussions on the bill.

"The major proposals for changes were more focused on figures. Thus, adjustments regarding the timing of the establishment, dissolution, party registration, the register, etc. were made. In total, the bill received positive feedback and was recommended for the first reading at the plenary session of the Parliament," Huseynli added.

On November 23, discussions on an updated bill "On political parties" took place at the joint meeting of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Entities, the Committee of Law Policy and State-Building and the Committee for Human Rights.