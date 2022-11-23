Putin hopes for peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes for a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he said on Wednesday, speaking at the CSTO summit, Trend reports citing TASS.

Putin positively assessed the summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia that took place in Sochi at the end of October, and also noted that the talks created a good basis for future compromises on fundamental issues.

The president said that the joint statement reaffirmed the commitment to the top-level tripartite agreements reached in 2020 and 2021. He stressed that "only the consistent implementation of these agreements on border delimitation, unblocking transport communications, solving humanitarian problems" will help normalize relations between the countries.

"We hope that this will eventually allow to conclude a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku," Putin said.