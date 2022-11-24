Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh ministers to meet in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The regular trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be held in Kazakhstan's Aktau on November 25, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Georgian representative is also expected to attend the ministerial meeting. The event is aimed at improving the existing coordination on matters of interest to the three countries and strengthening regional ties.

As part of the meeting, the ministers are expected to sign a "Roadmap for 2022-2027" for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor, passing through Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, in line with the Baku Declaration.