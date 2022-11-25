Azerbaijani diaspora representatives to hold protest in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijanis living abroad and members of the diaspora will hold a rally of protest against the new anti-Azerbaijani resolution in France on November 28, Trend reports.

The rally will take place in front of French Senate.

On October 3, a draft resolution against Azerbaijan was submitted to the French Senate and adopted. The document prepared by six members of the Senate called on the French authorities and the EU countries to impose an embargo on oil and gas imported from Azerbaijan.