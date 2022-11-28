Azerbaijan's MFA informs EU about Armenia using Lachin corridor for military purposes (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has informed the European Union (EU) about the fact that Armenia uses the Lachin corridor for military purposes, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On November 28, the minister met with Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE Michael Siebert.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, collaboration prospects on agreements with the EU in energy security, communication and transport, as well as on regional developments.

Bayramov briefed Siebert on Azerbaijan’s peace efforts, Armenia’s destructive attempts against this process, its violation of the trilateral statements, an incomplete withdrawal of Armenian armed detachments from Azerbaijani territories, Armenia’s abuse of the Lachin corridor for military purposes, and existing landmine threat.

During the meeting, the officials addressed other issues of mutual interest as well.