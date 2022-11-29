Azerbaijani researchers from Iran visit Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani researchers from Tabriz, who work in the field of rights protection of the Iranian Azerbaijanis and currently reside in France, have visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports on November 29.

Chairperson of the Ark Human Rights Protection Committee Jala Tabrizli and human rights activist, writer-researcher Mashalla Rezmi got acquainted with the busts of famous Azerbaijani cultural figures Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, shot by Armenian armed forces [during the occupation of Shusha] on the central square of the city.

The guests will also get acquainted with other cultural monuments and houses subjected to Armenian vandalism during the thirty years of occupation, and the restoration work carried out in the city.

