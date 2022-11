BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to the US, met with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Christopher Grady, Trend reports on November 29 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as regional security issues.