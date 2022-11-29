India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations take place in New Delhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Fifth round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on November 28, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov represented Azerbaijani delegation, while Indian delegation was led by Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (for Western affairs) Sanjay Verma.

The two sides reviewed India-Azerbaijan bilateral and multilateral relations, the intergovernmental commission's activity, as well as prospects for political, trade, economic, consular, cultural, and educational cooperation. The sides addressed collaboration within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov noted the establishment of an agenda for bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas and outlined potential for the development of their relations over 30 years of Azerbaijan-India diplomatic relations. He also talked about the new realities in the South Caucasus following the second Karabakh war, current reconstruction activities, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan's peace efforts and activities to open communication routes.

In particular, the official pointed out the Armenian provocations that pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual interest.