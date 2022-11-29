Yerevan's destructive activity doesn't serve to restore regional peace – Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Yerevan's destructive activity doesn't serve to restore regional peace, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said regarding the claims of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in an interview with Armenpress News Agency on November 28, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The attempt by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on November 28 in an interview with the Armenpress news agency to distort the essence of the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and opinions on such issues as the preparation of a peace treaty, the delimitation process, the mine threat, as well as the recognition of territorial integrity, is completely unfounded and unacceptable.

The fact that Armenia put forward conditions for participation in the next meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the confirmation in the mentioned interview that such a meeting can take place only with the participation of the President of France, indicates that the Armenian side is not committed to its obligations and forgets that the next meeting between the leaders was agreed not in Prague, but on August 31 in Brussels in the framework of a trilateral meeting. Despite the agreement reached on the next meeting in Brussels, the consent of the Azerbaijani side to a meeting in Prague, as well as the participation of the President of France, was unfortunately abused at the next stage, demonstrating that the French side is not an objective and fair mediator. Unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani side has not abandoned negotiations between the leaders in accordance with the agreement reached in Brussels, and is committed to continuing negotiations. Regarding the agreement on the basis on which the delimitation process should be carried out, we note that, contrary to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, according to the statements within the framework of the Prague and Sochi meetings, the delimitation should be carried out on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as indicated in the Charter UN and Alma-Ata Declaration. In general, the reference to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration is given in the context of the mentioned principles, and the Armenian side is well aware that at these meetings there was no mention of what map the delimitation should be based on. The delimitation process should be carried out on the basis of an analysis of all documents of legal significance," the commentary says.

As noted in the commentary regarding the allegations that the Armenian side allegedly handed over all mine maps to Azerbaijan, after the signing of the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Armenia, which during the first 8 months denied the existence of mine maps, subsequently, as a result of international pressure, provided a small part of the mine maps, the reliability of which is only 25 percent.

"In addition, more than 55 percent of recent mine explosions occurred outside the areas marked on the maps provided by Armenia, and 268 people became victims of mines after the war. The fact that Armenia, which has been holding Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years and completely mined the territories along the entire former line of contact of troops, distorts the facts and claims that the culprit of the mine threat is supposedly Azerbaijan, is the limit of hypocrisy. The assertion that the mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were seized by Azerbaijan in the territories bordering with Armenia and demonstrated contradicts elementary logic and military knowledge, at least taking into account the impossibility of carrying out demining work on the undelimited border under surveillance from Armenia's military positions. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia once again allows manipulations in the issue of the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan. We recommend that he bring his position in line with the positions of the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan and other officials. As Armen Grigoryan stated, the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, which was planned for September of this year, has not happened yet. As for the obligation on what forces should be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, we remind you once again that, according to paragraph 4 of the statement of November 10, 2020, the withdrawal of specifically all Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan is envisaged, and manipulations in this matter are unacceptable. We remind the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, who, by incorrectly commenting on the provisions of the tripartite statement, wants to evade his obligations, that this destructive activity not only does not serve to restore peace in the region, but is primarily directed against Armenia," the commentary says.