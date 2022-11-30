Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire – MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were subjected to fire, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Starting from 18:25 on November 29 to 00:45 on November 30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, as well as the Khazinavar and Burun settlements of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Hajilar settlement of the Lachin region and the Garagol.

Moreover, on November 29, at 18:10, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry said.