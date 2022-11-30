Azerbaijanis in Iran suffer from draining of Lake Urmia, native language issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The draining of Lake Urmia is discrimination against Azerbaijanis, said Azerbaijani researcher from Tabriz, currently residing in France, Jala Tabrizli at the roundtable discussion "Cry of Lake Urmia", Trend reports.

She noted, that most of Lake Urmia has been drained, and the salt remaining in the lake is making it difficult for people, as strong winds pollute the air.

"Each of us has to protest against this," she said. "If the winds keep spreading the salt in the air, it will eventually reach Tehran," she said.

Another problem that she mentioned is the language. According to Tabrizli, Azerbaijani language in Iran is being put under pressure, as its not taught in schools.

"We are not an ethnic minority there, we are a nation. However, we can't use our native language there, and this insults us. Our children can't receive education in their native language. Our women also suffer; their rights are not recognized," Tabrizli said.