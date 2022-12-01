Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund being established

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic “On the establishment of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund”, Trend reports on December 1.

Besides, President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic “On cooperation in the field of plant quarantine”.

Both agreements were signed on October 11, 2022, in Bishkek city.