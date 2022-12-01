Uzbekistan's deputy defense minister visits military unit of Azerbaijani Air Force (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov visited a military unit of the Air Force jointly with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Commander of the Air Defense and the Air Force, Major General Akhmad Burkhanov, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, on December 1, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The Uzbek delegation was briefed on combat equipment and aircraft available in the armament of the military unit.