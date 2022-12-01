Sending OSCE mission to Armenia is open violation of accepted mandate – Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Sending an OSCE needs assessment mission to Armenia without consensus is an open violation of the mandate adopted by the collective will of all participating states, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the 29th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"The principle of consensus-based decision-making is clearly reflected in all major OSCE decisions. For years Azerbaijan suffered from the misuse of consensus within the Organization. Nevertheless, we always advocated for strict adherence to the letter and spirit of cooperative security, firmly underpinning the OSCE and its conflict cycle toolbox. In this regard, sending a so-called “needs assessment mission” to Armenia without consensus is a blatant violation of mandates adopted by collective will of all participating States. All OSCE institutions, including the Chairmanship and Secretariat, are established as common assets for all participating States. Failure to act accordingly undermines confidence. Azerbaijan calls upon these institutions to rectify their gross violation of their mandates," he said.