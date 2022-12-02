Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkiye carries on with support for Azerbaijan in its righteous cause - Turkish minister

Politics Materials 2 December 2022 15:26 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Turkiye supported Azerbaijan's righteous cause and continues to do so, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Turkiye is a strong, safe and effective ally.

"Turkiye always stands for its Azerbaijani brothers. We supported the righteous cause of Azerbaijan and keep doing it. The work we have done in connection with our country concerns not only 85 million people. This concerns billions of people. Everyone in Central Asia has expectations from Turkiye. Therefore, we must responsibly continue with our efforts," Akar said.

