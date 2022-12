BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. We respect Azerbaijani toponyms, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, Major General Andrei Volkov, said, Trend reports.

"We write all toponyms with the names sent to us by the Azerbaijani side. But, unfortunately, these names do not adhere to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. But, as I have already said, we, the peacemakers, indicate all toponyms correctly. You can check," he added.