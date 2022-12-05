Russia interested in doing its best to contribute to opening transport links in S.Caucasus - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Russia is interested in doing its best to contribute to opening transport links in the South Caucasus, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on December 5, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

“We have regular contacts. This year is specific, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The exchange of visits is provided for by the action plan, approved by us to worthily celebrate this anniversary,” he noted. “Of course, this year is also particularly significant for the signing of the Declaration on Allied Relations during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Moscow, which has now cemented new qualities of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.”

“Of course, today we’ll discuss good opportunities to see how the principles that the presidents laid down in this important document are being implemented in all areas of our bilateral contacts. An important topic is the implementation of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia [following the 2020 second Karabakh war],” Lavrov said.

“We are interested in doing our best to contribute to the opening of transport links, the delimitation of borders, the conclusion of a peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], and, in general, the strengthening of confidence-building measures, including through the development of contacts between public structures, political experts and MPs,” Lavrov added.

“Cooperation in the region, the matters related to the Caspian sea, contacts in the UN, the OSCE, going through very difficult times, the CIS, and other processes taking place in our common region are always on our agenda,” he said.