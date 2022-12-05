Armenians living in Karabakh to have all rights of Azerbaijani citizens - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will have full rights and guarantees of all other citizens of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov on December 5 in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The position of Azerbaijan has been repeatedly expressed regarding the reintegration of the Armenian population. Citizens of Armenian nationality will have all the rights and guarantees which all other citizens of Azerbaijan have in accordance with our constitution and international treaties,” Bayramov explained.

“The legislation of Azerbaijan provides very good basis for this. All international players should support this process aimed at establishing long-term peace, security and stability in our region," he added.