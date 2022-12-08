Armenia destroyed Azerbaijan's cultural heritage sites - Deputy PM (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 09:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Armenia destroyed cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijan, said Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov during an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it, Trend reports.

He noted that civilians were killed and cities and villages were destroyed during the Armenian aggression.

"Two years ago, Azerbaijan liberated its territories by virtue of the 44-day war and became the witness to the consequences of vandalism that Armenians committed on Azerbaijan's lands during the occupation," said Ahmadov.

