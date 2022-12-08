UNESCO's silence on Armenia's crimes must be condemned - Türkish-Azerbaijani Foundation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. UNESCO's silence on Armenia's crimes in Azerbaijan must be condemned, President of the Türkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation Aygun Attar said on December 8 at an international conference in Baku, dedicated to the protection of cultural values​​ and the role of UNESCO conventions in this, Trend reports.

"Armenians killed civilians during occupation of Azerbaijani lands, and also destroyed the universal cultural heritage on these lands. What decision did UNESCO make regarding Armenia, which committed crimes for all these 30 years? We must condemn this. For 30 years, no statements were made against Armenia and its patrons,” Attar noted.

“Azerbaijan survived this blow along with one million internally displaced persons. Now the state, the people are restoring Karabakh. How long is UNESCO going to keep silent about the vandalism committed by Armenia, and most importantly, why does it keep silent?" she added.