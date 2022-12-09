Switzerland supports speedy demarcation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - President Cassis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Switzerland offers all possible intermediaries so that a solution can be found to delimitate the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, answering questions during a discussion in the Senate of the Federal Assembly of the country, initiated by pro-Armenian politician, member of the Council of States of Switzerland Carlo Sommaruga, Trend reports.

"A fragile truce has been in effect since September 14. Switzerland expresses its concern in different ways: publicly, multilaterally and bilaterally. Switzerland is convinced that only through negotiations can a lasting solution be found," he said.

As Cassis noted, Switzerland has offered its services to both Azerbaijan, and Armenia. In this context, the foreign ministers of both countries met on October 2 in Geneva. Then a month later, on November 7, the Geneva bilateral format resumed in Washington again at the level of foreign ministers.