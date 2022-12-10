Azerbaijani Parliament discusses bill on expanding coverage of entrance visa (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 9, 15:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The capacity of entrance visas can be expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the bill on amendments to the Migration Code of the country, discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 9.

According to the amendments, a visa for a personal visit should be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived on the basis of a notarized letter of invitation from a citizen of Azerbaijan or from a foreigner permanently residing in Azerbaijan, or a stateless person, a labor migrant with a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan.

The visa was also proposed to be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived on the basis of a notarized letter of invitation from a foreigner or a stateless person studying in Azerbaijan (only for family members of this labor migrant or a foreigner studying and a stateless person), founders of legal entities of the Alat economic zone, as well as foreigners and stateless persons with a temporary residence permit in this zone.

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.