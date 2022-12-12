Azerbaijani protesters in Karabakh demand meeting with Major General Volkov

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijani protesters near the city of Shusha in Karabakh demand the meeting with Major General Andrey Volkov, the commander of the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in the area, Trend reports from the scene.

"We want General Volkov to come here," member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Arzu Aliyeva told Trendç during the protest action of representatives of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) held near Shusha against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

Aliyeva noted that the Armenians have been illegally exploiting the natural resources of Azerbaijan for many years, and this must be stopped.