Azerbaijani protesters stay humane towards sick Armenians in Khankendi, but refuse to stop protesting (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani protesters are ready to cooperate with providing prompt medical assistance to citizens of Armenian origin, who reportedly require ambulance to arrive, Trend reports from the scene on Tuesday.

The protests of Azerbaijanis near the post of Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the area, have been going on for second straight day.

According to a number of Armenian Telegram channels, there's a certain amount of patients in Khankendi hospitals, who are in need of either transportation or additional medicines - thus the need for ambulances to arrive. The Lachin-Khankendi road is currently the place for the ongoing protests of Azerbaijanis.

Dilyara Efendiyeva, head of the "Woman: Peace and Security Center" under the Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society named after D. Aliyeva, who is part of the protesting crowd, said that the participants of the protests are sincerely interested in providing prompt medical assistance to the mentioned people.

"As a woman and a mother, I can assure the people in Khankendi and other Azerbaijani cities and villages within the peacekeepers' zone, that we're staging a peaceful protest and are ready to offer help," she said. "This is why, I am providing my phone number (+994 50 311 02 33) - we can always discuss the organizational issues about the transport of people. This is how we can get back to peaceful co-existence in Azerbaijan, despite that radicals and nationalists want to prevent us from doing so."

"On behalf of the participants of the action, I declare that we are ready to provide the necessary assistance for the passage of individual cars, while the action itself will continue," she said.