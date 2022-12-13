Lachin corridor blocked not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by Russian peacekeepers – Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Lachin corridor is blocked not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by Russian peacekeepers, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on December 13, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting with members of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev noted that the civil society members of Azerbaijan strive to stop the illicit exploitation and export of the country's natural resources, and do not interfere in the movement of other civilian vehicles.

He added that the Armenian government's comments on the events occurring within the Azerbaijani territory show that the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan continue to this day. Meantime, such statements contradict the commitments made by the Armenian prime minister in Prague and Sochi on respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.