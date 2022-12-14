Opening of Zangazur corridor to pave way for additional opportunities – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will pave the way for additional opportunities, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference of the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Turkmen foreign ministers on December 14, Trend reports.

The minister underscored Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction activities in liberated Karabakh.

"We believe that the rebuilding work creates good opportunities for joint projects of our countries. Meantime, the establishment of a transport and communication infrastructure in Karabakh, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will result in additional opportunities within the Middle Corridor," said the minister.