Politics Materials 15 December 2022 22:49 (UTC +04:00)
Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. On December 15, at 20:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Giziljig settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Moreover, on December 15, at 20:10, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures", the ministry said.

