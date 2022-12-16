Another lie exposed: Vardanyan himself cut off gas supply for Armenians in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Illegal Armenian formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh continue to spread fake information, Trend reports.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis related to illegal mining activities, have been going on for the fifth straight day, close to the posts of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed near Shusha city.

While the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis continue, Ruben Vardanyan, who calls himself the "Minister of State of Karabakh" and his subordinates keep spreading the fake news.

Initially, they tried to present the peaceful protests on the Shusha-Lachin road as a "blockade of Armenians and a humanitarian disaster". However, these attempts were unsuccessful, since the protesters repeatedly stated that the road is open for humanitarian purposes and did not prevent the movement of support vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers.

Vardanyan's lies didn't go through, but it went further. In order to demonstrate the 'deplorable' state of the Armenians, Vardanyan and his team cut off the gas supply to the Armenian population in Karabakh. This didn't sit well with the people at all, and Vardanyan was forced to resume the gas supply.

After this, Vardanyan made a ridiculous statement, saying that "the Azerbaijani side had previously switched off the gas supply, and then unconditionally switched it on again".

It should be noted that shutting down gas supply on the territory where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed has nothing to do with Azerbaijan, and the Armenians living in Karabakh once again become tools in the hands of such 'vardanyans'.