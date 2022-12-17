Azerbaijan – reliable energy partner of Europe – EU Commission president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner of Europe, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, speaking ahead of the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest on December 17, Trend reports.

"The document we signed will further bring the EU closer to partners in the South Caucasus," the official stressed.

She added that the agreement would also help meet the energy 'clean-up' objectives facing all regions.