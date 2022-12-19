Azerbaijan responds positively to ICRC request over moving patient from Khankandi to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appealed to Azerbaijan over moving a patient from Khankandi to Armenia, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse, Trend reports from Shusha on December 19.

Azerbaijan immediately responded to the request and the patient was successfully transported.

The ICRC cars and ambulance drove along the Lachin road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against environmental terrorism have been going on for the eighth day.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian aid. The rally participants declare they can establish equal conditions for the transport of all civilians, including civilians in need of help – the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, Russian billionaire Ruben Vardanyan prevents them from coming here and deliberately spreads fake information that allegedly Azerbaijan sets up a humanitarian crisis against civilians.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.